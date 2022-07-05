Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Decreases By 18.4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MOR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. MorphoSys has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

MOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

