Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Decreases By 25.0%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 149,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

NVOS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Novo Integrated Sciences ( NASDAQ:NVOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

