Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Declines By 22.1%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NRXP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 243,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $170,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,859,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,001,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Javitt acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

