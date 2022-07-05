Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Drops By 29.1%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. 59,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

