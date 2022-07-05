Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Drops By 26.8%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMO. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.