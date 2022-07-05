Short Interest in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Drops By 25.2%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.