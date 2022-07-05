Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 26.3%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.