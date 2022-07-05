Short Interest in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Rises By 23.6%

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.