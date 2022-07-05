Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Decreases By 29.3%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 132,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of -0.31. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Siebert Financial in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
