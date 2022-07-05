Short Interest in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expands By 28.7%

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 726,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in SPX by 13.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPX by 25.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPX by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 84.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

