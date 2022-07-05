Short Interest in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Increases By 28.6%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 627,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.42 ($0.44) on Monday, reaching €15.39 ($16.03). 3,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,729. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.69 and a 200-day moving average of €17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a one year high of €29.18 ($30.40).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,113,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.21 ($26.26).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

