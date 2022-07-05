Short Interest in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expands By 33.2%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

