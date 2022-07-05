Short Interest in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Rises By 28.6%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 777,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,131. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.33. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

