Short Interest in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Grows By 33.0%

The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 340,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Research analysts expect that Valens will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

