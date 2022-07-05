Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expands By 31.1%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 31st total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.