Showcase (SHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $27,804.46

Showcase (SHO) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Showcase has a total market cap of $27,804.46 and $5.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00142835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.01033261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00090013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016328 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

