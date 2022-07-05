Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 228500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.
About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)
Read More
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.