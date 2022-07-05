Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 228500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Get Sienna Resources alerts:

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.