SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $7.04. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 95 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

