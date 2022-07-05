SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $7.04. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 95 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.