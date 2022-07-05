Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.54.

Shares of SBNY opened at $184.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.44. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

