Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 47.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 80.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 92.4% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 71,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

