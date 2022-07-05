Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 23,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Slam by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Slam by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 511,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

