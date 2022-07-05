Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCAF. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of SCCAF opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

