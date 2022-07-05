Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, develops short-acting psychedelics for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's lead product candidate is SPL026, a treatment for depressive disorder that is in Phase IIa trial. Its preclinical product candidates include SPL028 and SPL029 tryptamine analogues; and SPL801, an oral formulation of 6 -hydroxynorketamine.

