Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,090,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

