Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

