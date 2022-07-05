Smart Money Group LLC Takes Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 123,040 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

PECO opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 147.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.