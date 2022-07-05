Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 713,942 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $27.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,387 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

