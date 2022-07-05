Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 713,942 shares.The stock last traded at $27.12 and had previously closed at $27.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,295 ($15.68) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.34) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.
About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
