Snowball Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $156,424.94 and approximately $3,846.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,694,816 coins and its circulating supply is 5,056,863 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

