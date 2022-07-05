SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $422,908.15 and approximately $2,013.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00140655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00506411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015845 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

