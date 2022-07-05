Societe Generale Lowers Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 130

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.53 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

