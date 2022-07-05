Soda Coin (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.75 Million

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $80,884.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Soda Coin

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

