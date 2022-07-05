SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Lowered by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $13.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.81. 5,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,417,436.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

