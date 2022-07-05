Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

