Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 2.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 87,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

