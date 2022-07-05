Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.