Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $690,000 Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.43. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

