SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 668,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 198,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,139,838. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

