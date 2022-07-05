SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Gap Down to $34.74

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.74, but opened at $33.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 20,235 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.