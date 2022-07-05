SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 583,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,716,360 shares.The stock last traded at $165.48 and had previously closed at $168.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

