SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.07

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 9103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

