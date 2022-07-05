SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

