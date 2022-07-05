SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

