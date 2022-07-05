SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 125,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after acquiring an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,430,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 54,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,113. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

