Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 499,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE SII traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 153,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $872.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 21.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 689,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after purchasing an additional 122,124 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,640,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

