Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

