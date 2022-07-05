SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.03

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.