SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.03

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.