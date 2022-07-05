SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,870 shares of company stock worth $692,486. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSRM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

SSR Mining Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.