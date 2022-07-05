Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €47.45 ($49.43) and last traded at €46.85 ($48.80). 15,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.65 ($48.59).

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €48.94 and its 200 day moving average is €53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 15.11.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.