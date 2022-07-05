Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 2.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.81%.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

