Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

